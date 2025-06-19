Most of Iran’s nuclear facilities intact following strikes — Rosatom

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The majority of Iran’s nuclear industrial sites remained undamaged in attacks, according to Rosatom’s estimates, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, said.

"According to our estimates, most of them were not damaged, being deep underground," he told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

However, indirect aspects such as blackouts or human factors may significantly impact the safety and security of any nuclear facility.