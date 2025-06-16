Kremlin condemns steps triggering escalation in Middle East

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia condemns the actions that have escalated tensions in the Middle East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"We condemn the actions that have led to such a dangerous escalation in tensions," he pointed out, commenting on the intensified conflict between Israel and Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.