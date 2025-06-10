Russia hammers Ukrainian military enterprises, sites in Kiev in overnight strike

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military enterprises and facilities in Kiev, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s aviation, missile, armor and shipbuilding industries in Kiev, command posts and deployment sites of the Ukrainian army, amassments of armament and military equipment of Ukrainian armed formations, the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition and fuel depots. The goal of the strikes was achieved. All the designated targets were struck," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,355 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,355 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops, two armored personnel carriers and a multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 200 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 550 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 190 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 75 troops and four field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Malaya Korchakovka, Novonikolayevka, Yunakovka and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and a multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Olgovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Yarovaya, Yampol and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier and eight pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup West units destroyed an artillery weapon, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dronovka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Serebryanka, Nelepovka, Katerinovka, Seversk, Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup South units destroyed two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 550 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovskoye, Novosergeyevka, Krasnoarmeysk, Novopavlovka, Dimitrov, Novoukrainka, Udachnoye and Muravka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 550 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns and a Buk surface-to-air missile launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Voskresenka, Poddubnoye and Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup East units destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka, Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Berislav and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 75 personnel, seven motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup Dnepr units destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 151 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 151 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries in 151 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 258 Ukrainian UAVs, two HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 258 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two American-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 258 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 103 UAVs outside the special military operation zone," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 62,725 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,849 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 25,990 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,698 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.