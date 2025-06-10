MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Poland’s foreign policy is geared not toward dialogue but direct confrontation with Russia and Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press briefing following talks with Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov.

"However one assesses Warsaw’s approach, it remains built upon strategies aimed at preserving and expanding national identity. Yet both Belarus and Russia consistently observe Poland’s focus lies not in diplomatic engagement with our nations, but in stoking tensions internationally," he remarked.

"Time will tell how this stance evolves under its new leadership."