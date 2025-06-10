MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia lack genuine political independence, describing them as mere puppets under the influence of European powers. He stressed that these nations are being manipulated to serve broader strategic aims, particularly to weaken Russia and its allies, including Belarus.

"In reality, the so-called European grands are orchestrating Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania to pursue their own objectives - namely, to continually undermine Russia and all its allies," Lavrov asserted during a press conference following discussions with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. "These are not autonomous political entities; they are puppets."

Lavrov further characterized the Baltic states with a vivid analogy, comparing them to petty street bullies who intimidate passersby. When confronted or challenged, he said, they quickly retreat behind the backing of more powerful, adult hooligans - implying Western nations - who direct their actions and set them against Russia and its allies.