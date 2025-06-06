Putin enjoys strong support among Russian people, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 80%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out from May 26 to June 1, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.2%), while the approval rating for the president's performance decreased by 0.2% to 77.2%," the service said.

A total of 52.8% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 0.2%), while 52.6% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.1%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 61% (a decrease of 0.6%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 36.8% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 2.1%), 33.4% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 2%), 25.1% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 1.5%), and 9.5% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 0.4%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.1% (an increase of 0.8%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 0.7% to 9.3%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.1% to 11.6%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party decreased by 0.2% to 4%, while backing for the New People party increased by 0.2% to 6.7%.