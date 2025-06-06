UK engaged in search of external enemy amid domestic economic problems — diplomat

LONDON, June 6. /TASS/. Aggressive rhetoric against Russia coming from representatives of the British government is aimed at diverting the attention of the country’s population from the accumulated social and economic problems, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told Sky News in an interview.

"This story is as old as the world," Kelin noted. "When the government is not capable of dealing with internal economics and could not provide the population with normal conditions of life, then it tries to find an outside threat and concentrate on this threat."

On June 2, the British authorities published ‘The Strategic Defense Review 2025’ document regarding national defense issues, which identified Russia as an ‘immediate and urgent threat’ to London.

In view of the provided background, the British government confirmed that it would increase defense spending from the current 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and will go for increasing this figure to 3% of GDP by 2034.