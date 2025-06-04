Russia told Ukraine at talks that heads-of-state meeting is possible — Russian negotiator

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian negotiating team told their Ukrainian counterparts at the recent talks in Turkey that Russian President Vladimir Putin could agree to a meeting of heads of state, said Moscow’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.

He made the statement at a virtual meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin held with cabinet members.

"We communicated your position that a meeting at the level of heads of state is possible, but it needs to be thoroughly prepared with a view to achieving results, as heads of state should not work on details of agreements, but endorse them, that is, make final decisions on projects that have been prepared and agreed in advance," he said.

Russia and Ukraine held a second round of their direct talks in Istanbul on June 2. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Medinsky said a portion of the Russian document was dedicated to terms of establishing a ceasefire. He also said Russia agreed to return 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen.

Additionally, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange all prisoners that are seriously ill or under 25 years of age, meaning that the swap will involve at least 1,000 people from each side. Moscow also suggested a ceasefire in certain spots along the frontline for two or three days. Furthermore, Ukraine gave Russia a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents, Medinsky said. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, said that Kiev has proposed to hold the next meeting at some point from June 20 to 30.