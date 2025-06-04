Russia takes note of Vucic's promise to review arms export — MFA

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow has taken note of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s recent remarks regarding a review of Serbia’s military supplies, following the release of data by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry had taken note of Vucic’s comments during an interview with the national broadcaster RTS, in which he addressed the SVR’s statement from May 29 about Serbian defense companies supplying ammunition to Kiev - actions that contradict Serbia’s proclaimed neutrality.

"We have observed the Serbian president’s public assurances that Belgrade intends to review its military-technical cooperation with foreign partners to identify and prevent any fraudulent activities involving end-user certificates," Zakharova said. "We trust that the measures announced will enable the swift identification and cessation of dubious export deals, thereby preventing military products from reaching unintended recipients."

She emphasized Russia’s confidence that Serbia is fully aware of the risks associated with its military-industrial products falling into the hands of the Kiev regime and expressed hope that Serbia would take effective and sufficient steps to ensure that these issues do not tarnish the strong relations between Moscow and Belgrade. "Moreover," Zakharova added, "it should not cast a shadow on the sincere feelings of the Serbian people, who understand the situation perfectly."

On May 28, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s press office reported that, according to incoming intelligence, Serbian defense enterprises - despite Serbia’s declared neutrality - continue to supply ammunition to Kiev. The SVR described a scheme involving the use of fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries as a cover for anti-Russian actions, noting that NATO countries, especially the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria, are most frequently involved in such activities.