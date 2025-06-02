Active use of Baikonur spaceport remains unconditional priority — Putin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The active use of the Baikonur Space Center remains among Russia’s top priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the spaceport’s 70th anniversary.

"Russia has made, and will continue to make, significant efforts to support the development of the city of Baikonur and to ensure the wellbeing of its residents, both Russian and Kazakh citizens. The active operation of the space center and the creation of favorable conditions for its continued use remain among our top priorities," the Russian leader said.

"Today, Baikonur remains one of the largest and most advanced spaceports in the world. With a workforce of around seven thousand, this versatile complex plays an active role in the space programs of Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and numerous other countries," Putin reiterated.

"Baikonur has witnessed more than 2,500 launches and has sent over 200 cosmonauts into orbit. From its launch pads, representatives of numerous countries have embarked on space missions, many of them scientists conducting groundbreaking experiments and advancing both fundamental and applied research," the Russian president noted.