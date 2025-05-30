Kremlin expects Russian, Ukrainian memorandums to be discussed in second round of talks

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The parties will review the Russian and Ukrainian draft memorandums clarifying their positions on a ceasefire in the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We hope that both memorandums, the Russian one and the Ukrainian one, will be discussed in the second round of talks, for which Russia’s delegation will be ready in Istanbul on Monday morning," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2. The top diplomat said that the Russian delegation’s head, Vladimir Medinsky, would deliver Moscow’s memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the underlying causes of the crisis over to Ukraine. The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting.