IN BRIEF: What is known about repulsion of massive overnight UAV attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A massive overnight attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian regions has been repelled, the Defense Ministry reported, adding that a total of 296 drones were downed.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences of the attack.

Repulsion

- From 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on May 27 to 7:00 a.m. on May 28 (6:00 p.m. GMT on May 27 to 4:00 a.m. on May 28), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 296 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the ministry said.

- According to the statement, the drones were destroyed over the Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver and Tula Regions.

Consequences

- Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that there is no serious damage or casualties in Moscow.

- Emergency services are working at the site of the fallen debris, he added.

- Traffic on one of the streets in Moscow’s autonomous city of Zelenograd was blocked, the capital's Transport Department reported. The circumstances of the incident were not specified.

- As a result of the attack in Chekhov near Moscow, three residential houses in the village of Troitskoye were damaged.

- According to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, none of the residents were injured.

- Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a total of three apartment buildings were damaged.

Restrictions at airports

- Temporary restrictions were imposed on the operation of the Moscow airports of Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky to ensure flight safety.

- Restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft were also imposed at Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, and Yaroslavl airports.

- All restrictions have now been lifted.

- Aeroflot and Pobeda airlines reported that they had to adjust their schedules due to the restrictions introduced earlier.