Russia hails lifting of anti-Syrian sanctions by the US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia welcomes lifting of anti-Syrian sanctions by the United States, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Sanctions against Syria was a step we condemned and demanded its termination because although it was formally announced that sanctions were introduced against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, they in reality painfully hit all the strata of the Syrian society," the top Russian diplomat added.

"We welcome that President [of the US Donald] Trump comprehended the need for such step, because exactly the Syrian people were suffering," Lavrov added.