MOSCOW, 26 May. /TASS/. The UK government suspects Russia of being involved in "all the bad things" the country is experiencing, and these allegations are absurd, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on reports stating that Moscow may be involved in the arson of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s house.

"London is prone to suspect Russia [of involvement] in all the bad things happening in the UK," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "All these suspicions usually turn out to be groundless, unsubstantiated and often ridiculous," he added.

The Financial Times earlier reported, citing unnamed senior officials, that the UK was looking into whether Russia might have been involved in the arson attacks on Starmer’s property.

Earlier, Roman Lavrynovych, 21, a Ukrainian citizen, was arrested in the case. He was charged with three counts of arson with the intent to endanger human life. Lavrynovych is suspected of involvement in the arson not only of the door of Starmer’s house in Kentish Town in north London, but also of his old car and a flat in Islington, which Starmer used to own in 1991-1997.

The second suspect, detained on May 17, also turned out to be from Ukraine. Stanislav Karpyuk, 26, residing in Romford near the British capital, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on May 20, where he was charged with conspiracy to damage property belonging to another person, intent to damage property and intent to endanger the life of another person. A third suspect, Ukrainian Pyotr Pochink, 34, was arrested in the Chelsea area on May 19 and also appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The events listed took place between May 8 and 12. Starmer moved with his wife and children to a residence in Downing Street after Labour won the parliamentary elections in July 2024.