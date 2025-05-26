New Afghan government to send delegates to Russian security forum for the first time

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Officials from the new government of Afghanistan will participate in a meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Moscow for the first time ever, the Russian Security Council told TASS.

"The event will feature representatives of the new leadership in Kabul for the first time," the Council’s press service said.

"Modern challenges and security threats are of a global and cross-border nature. And not a single modern country can tackle those on its own or bilaterally. Therefore, organizations and associations involving countries of the Global South and East have been playing an increasingly important role in recent years," the Council noted.

As part of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues to run on May 27-29 at the National Center RUSSIA, informal multilateral talks will be held between delegates from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Among other events, a fifth meeting of the heads of delegations from ASEAN will take place.

"Regional players are reluctant to be an arena of confrontation between major powers as they seek to take the most active part in building a system of just and indivisible security," the Russian Security Council explained. "Southeast Asian nations are looking to strengthen cooperation with Russia on a wide range of security issues," it said.

Also, informal meetings between delegations from BRICS, the SCO, and the CIS are scheduled to take place.