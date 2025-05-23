FACTBOX: What we know about first phase of major prisoner exchange with Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. As many as 270 Russian troops and 120 civilians, including residents of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region who were captured by the Ukrainian forces, have been returned from Kiev-controlled territories under the swap deal reached during the direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

As part of the swap, 270 Ukrainian troops and 120 civilians have been handed over to the Ukrainian side.

The Moscow-proposed prisoner exchange will continue over the next few days

TASS has compiled the key facts about the swap.

Exchange

A total of 270 Russian soldiers and 120 civilians, including those captured by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region, have been returned from Kiev-controlled territories, the Russian defense ministry said.

Russia, in turn, has handed over 270 Ukrainian troops and 120 civilians.

Russian servicemen and civilians released in the swap are currently in Belarus. They will be taken to Russia to undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation.

The sides plan to exchange more prisoners in the coming days, the ministry said.

Swap initiative

Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia’s delegation at the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, said on May 16 that the sides had agreed to conduct a 1,000 for 1,000 exchange.

The idea to exchange prisoners was Moscow's, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Exchange preparations

Ukrainian media outlet Strana said on May 20, citing sources in the lawyers’ community, that Ukrainian prison officials had proposed that civilians accused of political crimes be included in the country’s list of 1,000 prisoners to be exchanged with Russia.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on May 22 that Moscow had received Kiev’s list of prisoners of war subject to the swap.