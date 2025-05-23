Russian MFA calls for de-escalation of tensions between India, Pakistan

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia urged New Delhi and Islamabad to de-escalate tensions through diplomacy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Indian lawmakers.

The sides discussed the situation around the India-Pakistan conflict.

"The Russian side expressed hope for a speedy de-escalation of tensions in relations between New Delhi and Islamabad through peaceful, diplomatic means," the statement said.

Also discussed at the meeting was strengthening of cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries and intensification of the work of the bilateral inter-parliamentary commission.

"A resolute determination was reaffirmed to join efforts in uncompromising fight against all manifestations of terrorism. Readiness was expressed to build up close cooperation in these issues on regional and global platforms, primarily in the UN, BRICS and SCO," the ministry said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Overnight into May 7, Indian forces kicked off Operation Sindur, striking nine terrorist-linked targets in Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. Pakistan carried out retaliatory strikes. On May 10, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire and consider reducing the number of troops along the border.