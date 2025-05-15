MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Upcoming talks in Istanbul may show progress, if the Ukrainian side approaches those without any loud propaganda, with a focus on results, a senior Russian senator commented.

"If the Ukrainian side approaches the upcoming talks like the Russian one - without any propaganda noise - and takes aim for a result, they [the talks] can progress. Otherwise, the Ukrainian side does not stand a chance," Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel. "The [Russian] delegation is represented exclusively by professionals, therefore Russia is ready for a specific, meaningful, and productive conversation. There is absolutely no way there will be a-la Zelensky shows," he added.

The Russian delegation in Istanbul shows steadiness and consistency in approaches toward resolving the Ukraine crisis, the senator noted. According to him, Russia is willing to maintain direct contacts with Kiev, based on agreements reached at the Istanbul 1.0 talks but also on the new reality "on the ground" three years later.

While nobody should question the mandate of Russian negotiators, following a meeting chaired by the Russian president last evening, the mandate of negotiators from the other side amid what Kosachev called "Zelensky’s voluntaristic ideas" raises doubts, he concluded.