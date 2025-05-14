Russia-Malaysia relations advancing, room for more growth — Putin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian-Malaysian relations are growing and there is every reason to believe that they will continue on their upward trajectory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"Russian-Malaysian relations are on the rise, developing successfully and steadily," the Russian president said. "Both sides are sincerely interested in making such interaction even more meaningful and productive. There are all the necessary prerequisites for this."

Putin noted that the two countries "have long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual understanding. We have always sought and are striving to take into account each other's interests, work as partners, and build cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit," the head of state stressed.