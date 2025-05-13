Russia, US in contact on Ukraine but not 'coordinating' on Istanbul talks — top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue to maintain contact on Ukraine, but are not coordinating on the upcoming Istanbul talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The Americans are well aware of our position. We remain in contact. However, this is not the word (coordination - TASS) to use in this particular case," he said in response to a question about Russia-US communication ahead of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Turkey on Thursday. The statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.