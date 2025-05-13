Russia rejects outcome of prejudiced probe into MH17 disaster — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia sees the findings of an investigation into the 2014 Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash as biased and does not accept them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

According to the Dutch cabinet, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council has ruled that Russia was responsible for downing the civilian aircraft and violating the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation.

"I am not going to comment on this. Our position is well known. Russia was not among the parties that took part in investigating the accident. This is why we don’t accept any of the prejudiced conclusions," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

In June 2024, Russia stopped participating in a dispute with Australia and the Netherlands over the MH17 crash case, which was being considered by the ICAO Council. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow did not recognize the council's authority to consider "groundless accusations by Australia and the Netherlands, or any decisions it would make in relation to them."

The ICAO Council is a specialized agency of the United Nations that brings together 193 countries. The decision in the MH17 case was made through voting but its results were not made public in full, raising questions about the transparency of the procedure.

MH17 crash

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people from ten countries. The crash case was heard by a district court in The Hague. In November 2022, the court found three people guilty in the case and sentenced them to life in prison. The three were former militia leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, and his subordinates Sergey Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko. The fourth defendant, Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence of his involvement in what had happened.

Russian officials have repeatedly expressed distrust in the findings made by the investigation team that looked into the crash, and pointed out that the prosecution’s arguments were unfounded, while the conclusions of Moscow’s probe had been ignored.