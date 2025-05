MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Moscow does not plan to react to the plans of some EU countries to establish a tribunal against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are not reacting to this," he told TASS.

Reuters earlier reported that ministers from almost 20 European nations at a meeting in Ukraine backed setting up a tribunal under the auspices of the Council of Europe to "prosecute" senior Russian officials.