Kremlin aide says US aware Russian conditions on Ukraine, if met, will bring lasting peace

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. US officials are aware of Russia's views on Ukraine and understand how they could bring about lasting peace if put into practice, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Our American colleagues are well aware of our position and have an idea how, if we follow through with implementing our position, we can come to a durable peace settlement," he told reporters when asked about discussing with the US the conditions for a Ukraine settlement that Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward in June 2024.

"The Americans certainly are aware of what we have proposed and that we have declared a three-day ceasefire in connection with Victory Day celebrations. And probably many people took note that yesterday President Trump praised this step by the Russian leadership," the aide said.

Territorial issues have also been actively discussed during the talks, he went on to say.

Russian conditions

Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2024 named the conditions for talks with Ukraine, which included withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossiya, an end to Kiev's aspirations to join NATO, lifting all Western sanctions against Moscow, and Ukraine’s commitment to uphold a non-aligned and nuclear-free status and fully respect the rights, freedoms and interests of its Russian-speaking citizens.

May ceasefire

The ceasefire that President Vladimir Putin announced for Victory in Europe Day will last from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. According to the Kremlin, all hostilities will be halted for the period. Vladimir Zelensky rejected the proposal, demanding a longer pause and setting his own terms. He also threatened the celebrations in Moscow.