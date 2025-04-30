Putin says he often spent nights in Kremlin over past three years

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that he spent most nights in the Kremlin over the past three years.

As part of the interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, they walked into the president’s Kremlin apartment, shown on video for the first time. On one of its walls is a portrait of Emperor Alexander III, a ruler that Putin previously said he admires.

"So, do you often spend nights here?" Zarubin asked in an excerpt of the interview that he posted to Telegram.

Putin replied, "Mostly here in the past three years."

Seeing a white piano in the apartment, the reporter wondered if the president had a chance to play it sometimes.

"Very rarely," Putin replied.

He showed Zarubin a library, two bedrooms and a household church.

The interview is for a documentary to mark 25 years since Putin started running the country.