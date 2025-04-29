Russia favors start of direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions — Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Russia is in favor of launching direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Brazil.

"Our proposal, which was voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the beginning of direct negotiations without preconditions. A ceasefire in this situation is seen as a precondition that will be used to further support the Kiev regime and strengthen its military capabilities," Lavrov pointed out.

"When [Belarusian] President Alexander Lukashenko visited Moscow a while ago, he was asked at a press conference about the Russian leader's stance on the idea of a 30-day ceasefire just announced by the American colleagues. Vladimir Putin supported the idea, but said that it should be formulated in a way that it does not fall apart, like all previous attempts," the minister said.

"The Russian president explained that it is necessary to ensure clear, daily, objective, and transparent monitoring of activities along the entire line of engagement in order for this ceasefire to fulfill its purpose," the Russian foreign minister said. "We are well aware of the Ukrainian regime’s ability to stage provocations. There is no doubt that such provocations would continue regardless of how this ceasefire is structured. We see no way for impartial monitoring to ensure fair compliance with this ceasefire," he added.

Breaking Easter truce

According to Lavrov, Kiev made no effort to observe the Easter truce and committed numerous violations.

"We can recall the latest truce. The ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Easter was in no way honored by the Kiev regime. A significant number of violations were recorded at the time," he stated.

West's attempts doomed to failure

Lavrov stressed that the West’s and Kiev’s plans to deal a "strategic defeat" to Russia are doomed to fail, and this is widely recognized.

"EU leaders are now saying that Russia must unconditionally agree to a ceasefire, simply because they [Kiev] are losing ground on the battlefield and their ambitions to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia will never materialize. Everyone understands this perfectly well," the Russian foreign minister concluded.