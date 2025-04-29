Kremlin spokesman gives brief on V-day ceasefire, North Korean troops, Kiev's illegitimacy

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Ukraine did not respond in any way to the May ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin; it is unclear whether the Ukrainian armed forces will observe it or not, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Meanwhile, he did not rule out the possibility that the Russian leader may decorate the North Korean servicemen who helped liberate the Kursk Region.

In addition, the spokesman pointed out that while Russia still has issues with the Kiev regime’s illegitimacy, it is making every effort to get a peace deal done.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Kremlin spokesman.

On May ceasefire

The Kiev regime has not reacted in any way to the May ceasefire announced by Putin: "At this point, it’s unclear whether the Kiev regime intends to join it or not."

Kiev’s refusal to answer the proposal directly is "nothing more than a manipulation."

The lack of a reaction from Europe and Ukraine to Putin’s ceasefire initiative reveals who wants peace and who intends to wage war: "It is clear who truly aspires to establish peace and who is the apologist of war."

On Ukrainian settlement and Kiev regime’s illegitimacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly stated" Moscow’s readiness to start peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions, but there has still been no response from Kiev: "We haven’t heard a response from the Kiev regime to this point."

As for French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about the need to increase pressure on Russia, the French leader must not have heard his Russian counterpart’s statements: "One gets the impression that France completely ignores President Putin's statements, which is unfortunate."

Europe "prefers to focus on keeping the war going."

Russia has issues with the illegitimacy of the Kiev regime as it poses certain problems to the peace process, but the peace settlement is "the top priority": "The most important thing now is to launch this process. Everything else is secondary."

On North Korean servicemen

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin may honor the North Korean servicemen who helped liberate the Kursk Region with state awards: "I know nothing of such plans at this point, but I wouldn’t rule it out."

Peskov also redirected to the Defense Ministry the question on whether the North Korean servicemen would take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9: "I cannot tell you that. You need to ask the Defense Ministry."

The Russian presidential spokesman also declined to comment on the statement of Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on Defense, who said that North Korean servicemen who helped liberate the Kursk Region may be redeployed to other areas of the front: "We traditionally don’t comment on this."