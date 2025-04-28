ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime cares only about territories whereas Russia attaches great significance to people, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Territories, territories. People do not exist for them (the Kiev authorities - TASS), only territories. We care about people, they - about territories. This is a very important topic," she said at televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On April 26, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin of the successful completion of operations to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces, following the incursion that began in August 2024. The head of state thanked Russian service members for this feat which he said would pave the way for a continued Russian offensive in other key sectors of the line of engagement and "bring the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer."

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin's press service announced that, by presidential decree, the Russian Armed Forces would halt hostilities from midnight on May 8 until midnight on May 11 for humanitarian reasons.