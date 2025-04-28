Ideologically distant powers can agree on world order issues — foreign intel chief

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Ideologically different powers can always agree with each other on issues of the global world order, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, who also chairs the Russian Historical Society, said.

"Truly great powers, even if they are far apart on ideological issues, can always find an opportunity to agree on the basis of joint responsibility for the sustainability of the global world order," he said at an international symposium on the significance of the victory over Nazism.

In this regard, Naryshkin recalled that the creation of the Allies coalition and the United Nations also proved to be an impossible task at one time. "However, the leadership of the Soviet Union, the United States and Great Britain managed to put aside secondary disputes and make decisions in the interests of their peoples and the whole world," the foreign intelligence chief emphasized.

"These decisions, proposed 80 years ago, can be considered exemplary to this day," Naryshkin pointed out. "They are embodied in the very structure of the UN and its fundamental principles, which have not lost their relevance," he noted.