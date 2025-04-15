Ukrainian army launches over 60 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces unleashed 64 drones and 20 projectiles at the Russian city of Belgorod and eight districts in the Belgorod Region in the past day, leaving four civilians injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"In the Graivoronsky District, the town of Graivoron, the villages of Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka and Poroz, as well as the Masychevo farming community, were targeted twice with nine projectiles and four drones. A man was injured in the village of Mokaraya Orlovka after a drone dropped an explosive device. <...> According to updated reports, a drone strike on a parking lot near a social facility in the town of Graivoron caused a woman to suffer an explosive injury and a blow to her head. <...> Besides, a woman who had sustained a barotrauma after drones dropped explosives on Graivoron on the night of April 12 sought medical help yesterday," he specified.

According to the region’s head, social and commercial facilities were impacted in the district, along with 12 transport vehicles and two private houses.

Two drones were sent at the Rakityansky District. On April 14, a man came to the Rakityansky Central District Hospital after suffering injuries in an April 13 drone strike on his car in the village of Ilek-Koshary.

The Shebekinsky District was struck with four projectiles and 34 unmanned aerial vehicles, which damaged two cars, a minibus, a production facility, a private house and a household building. A projectile and six drones were fired at the Belgorodsky District, where an agricultural facility, two private houses, two household buildings, two cars and a bus were damaged.

Eleven drones hit eight settlements in the Valuisky District, damaging a transport vehicle, a private house and a tractor. An attack on the Borisovsky District, which involved three drones, damaged a private house, an administrative building and a car.

The Ukrainian army launched six projectiles and three unmanned aerial vehicles on the Volokonovsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, damaging a car. "Air defenses shot down a fixed-wing drone over the city of Belgorod. There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov added.