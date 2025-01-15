Russia ready to help Vietnam join BRICS — joint communique

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. Russia expressed its readiness to assist Vietnam in joining BRICS in a joint communique issued following Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Hanoi.

"The Russian side welcomed Vietnam’s active participation in BRICS events in 2024 and expressed its readiness to contribute to its inclusion as a member of the grouping," the document reads. In October 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh took part in the BRICS Plus/Outreach summit in Kazan at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the joint statement, the two countries "welcome efforts to deepen partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) based on the 2018 memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as the 2005 memorandum of understanding between the secretariats of ASEAN and the SCO, which contribute to building a common space for peace, stability, equal and indivisible security, mutual trust, development, and prosperity in Greater Eurasia."