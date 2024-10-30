Putin instructs to build chain of key logistics centers in Russia

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested the construction of a chain of key transport and logistics centers for exported goods using extrabudgetary resources.

The Russian government together with commissions of the State Council and with the participation of interested entities should "ensure the creation of conditions for construction using extrabudgetary resources of a chain of key transport and logistics centers considering the directions of shipments of exported goods via transport and logistics corridors, including international ones, that are being formed, as well as considering the projected volumes of export and import of goods using the infrastructure of such corridors."

According to the list of requests by the head of the state published on the Kremlin’s website, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and heads of respective commissions of the State Council have been appointed responsible. The deadline set by the president is December 25. The instruction provided is based on the results of an extended meeting of the State Council presidium in September.

For reaching the planned levels of an increase in the volume of export of non-resource non-energy goods by 2030, Putin considers it necessary to develop several new mechanisms. They are to ensure "provision of information to freight owners on existing and promising possibilities of transportation of non-resource non-energy goods by rail to Russian ports, compliance of actions on creation and development of the infrastructure of international transport and logistics corridors with projections on boosting trade turnover with pivotal countries," and "coordination of plans on boosting export volumes and expanding transport and logistics infrastructure."