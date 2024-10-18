Nuclear power plant construction in Egypt going as planned — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. The construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt is going as planned, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the BRICS media.

"Our trade turnover is growing, we are working on major projects. Suffice it to say that we - this is well known - are building a nuclear power plant. Everything is going as planned. And I am confident that all these plans will be implemented," Putin said.

He noted that the two countries have had friendly relations for many decades, and these relations are strengthening.

"We need to make more active steps regarding the industrial zone, which we have been talking about for a long time and are taking fairly modest steps there so far. Today, in his greeting to the BRICS business community, the President of Egypt [Abdel Fattah el-Sisi] also spoke about this, about industrial zones in the Suez Canal zone, and we also have specific plans related primarily to mechanical engineering. These are very interesting long-term projects that will be characterized not only by solid investments, but also by the development of cooperation, industrial cooperation," the Russian leader noted.

Putin also said that Russia and Egypt will continue to work together in the humanitarian sphere, including in personnel training, as well as to develop cooperation in the security sphere. Putin expressed hope for joint steps in the field of military-technical cooperation.

"In my opinion, our interaction and coordination of positions in the international arena is very important, including issues of ensuring security in the region," the President concluded.