Russian foreign minister to meet with his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul

ISTAMBUL, October 18. /TASS/. Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov arrived in Turkey the day before to participate in a meeting within the 3+3 regional platform on South Caucasus (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, and Iran).

The previous bilateral meeting between Lavrov and Fidan took place on the sidelines of the ministerial-level events of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Laos in July.