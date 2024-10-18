Indian Foreign Ministry confirms PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Kazan

NEW DELHI, October 18. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Russia to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, the Indian Foreign Ministry's official website said.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Russia from 22-23 October 2024 at the invitation of H.E Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.," the ministry reported.

The meeting "will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues," the agency said. "The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration," it noted.

"During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, Russia," the Indian Foreign Ministry said.