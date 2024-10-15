China-Russia educational dialogue to help boost cooperation in greater Eurasia — expert

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing need to build closer ties in the field of education as part of broader efforts to deepen cooperation in Eurasia, Bei Wenli, deputy director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, said.

"We need to increase the strategic importance of educational exchanges and closer interaction. Besides, we should take advantage of the existing effective mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and others," he pointed out at a Russian-Chinese conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Bilateral humanitarian ties across Eurasia need to be stepped up. We understand that we live in a digital era and should use digital tools and resources. In particular, this should be aimed at implementing the Belt and Road initiative, harmonizing it with the Eurasian Economic Union and, basically, deepening cooperation in greater Eurasia," the expert added.