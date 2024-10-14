Lavrov, papal envoy for Ukraine discuss humanitarian cooperation — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Issues of humanitarian cooperation in the context of the Ukrainian conflict were the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with visiting papal peace envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides discussed in detail cooperation in the humanitarian sphere in the context of the conflict around Ukraine and touched upon a number of current issues on the bilateral and international agenda," it said.

The sides also hailed "the constructive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue," it added.

A well-informed source in the Holy See said earlier that Zuppi had set off for Moscow to discuss humanitarian matters. The cardinal, according to sources, will hold talks with senior Russian officials, human rights and children’s rights ombudspersons, as well as with the clergy.