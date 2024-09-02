Durov case, grain deal: Lavrov speaks at prestigious Russian university MGIMO

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Turkey tried to restore the grain deal in the spring of 2024, a move Russia fully backed, but Ukraine stopped these efforts cold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with students and lecturers of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

The minister noted that the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov stems from the fact that he is "too independent." Lavrov also talked about previously banned missile systems that have popped up in Europe and are now being imported to the Philippines.

TASS has gathered the minister's key statements.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's case

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was too much of a cowboy for the West, not listening to their advice about moderating the messenger. "Pavel Durov proved to be too independent. He was reluctant to listen to the West's orders on the moderation of his app. His situation is not unprecedented. [Meta Corporation (deemed extremist in Russia) CEO Mark] Zuckerberg was summoned to the Senate and agreed to cooperate, which he admitted himself. The West doesn’t pull any punches when dealing with other large internet platforms either," Lavrov explained.

In taking these actions against Durov, Western countries are once again abusing their power. "There is a general understanding that this needs to be addressed somehow, but this process has just begun. There also needs to be regulation with regard to deepfakes, for instance. I have seen some of them with my face; you can’t help but laugh at them. I am confident that some protocols will be developed to prevent threats to anyone," Lavrov added.

The grain deal

In the spring of 2024, Turkey tried to renew the grain deal, which Russia was ready for. "At the last minute, the Ukrainians said: ‘Let’s add a provision that, apart from the ban on strikes on commercial ships, urges the security of nuke plants.’ It seemed a bit strange, but we agreed. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan said that this would be a good move; he was genuinely trying to help. We agreed. But then the Ukrainians, who had proposed it themselves, said that they were not satisfied. It seems that even then they had plans to attack nuclear power plants," the minister added.

Missile systems in Europe

Intermediate-range and short-range missile systems have been found in Europe and the Philippines. "Previously banned ground-based shorter and intermediate-range missile systems are being brought into the Philippines. They've already appeared in Europe, they've already appeared in Denmark, now they're [appearing] in the Philippines."

Relations with the West

The West has always sought to destroy Russia, and now it has gathered about 50 countries "under Nazi banners" for this purpose. Russia must do away with any kind of dependence on the West, be it financial, technological, or otherwise.

"This issue must be addressed. At the very least, we must strive to reduce and eliminate any dependence on their mechanisms - financial, technological and others - that the West was so boastful about, offering them to everyone. Now it is using them against all those who want to be independent," Lavrov said.

The minister noted that Russia does not just aspire to be an independent country, it already is one.

"As a world power, Russia plays a stabilizing role in international politics. We have a reliable partner - China, <...> our alliance plays a balancing role as well as fulfills a crucial function on the international stage. We do not intend to take part in any schemes being created without our participation and without taking Russia’s interests into account under the West's rules. We will continue to uphold the universally recognized standards of international law. We have a clear vision for the future, one that will be based on multipolarity and the main principle of the UN Charter - the sovereign equality of states."

Trade with China

Russia has looked at introducing a kind of barter system in trade with Beijing, but there is no need for it at this point. "Almost 95% of our trade with China is done in rubles and yuan. I don't see any need for the use of barter mechanisms with China, although there is nothing wrong with them. We may use them if it is convenient and allows us not to depend on bank transactions, which the US and its allies are trying to suppress in every way possible," the minister concluded.