Russian troops in Kherson area testing new Siberia drone model

GENICHESK, August 30. /TASS/. Russian troops in the Kherson area have received modified Siberia drones capable of lifting two 82mm mines and have begun to use them, the UAV operator with the call sign Tenor told TASS on Friday.

The Russian military personnel are in contact with the drone designers who take into account all their wishes. Over the period of the special military operation in Ukraine, combat operations "have switched to a new level" and everything has become "more modern and advanced," he added.

"Earlier, there were things that we considered as toys and now they have turned into weapons," he said, demonstrating the new drone.

The Siberia drone has been engineered by domestic specialists and is capable of lifting two 82mm mines. It can fly to a range of 10 km and its camera allows observing the enemy’s activities at a distance of up to 30 km.

"We are trying and testing it. We have received it recently but we are beginning to use it against the enemy," the Russian serviceman said.

The new drone has already helped Russian troops "achieve success, even if modest," he said. "An ammunition depot was destroyed on the right bank [of the Dnieper River]," he specified.