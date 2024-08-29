Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian troops north of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region

MEITOPOL, August 29. /TASS/. Crews of Grad multiple missile launch systems of the Battlegroup Dnepr struck areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops north of the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, a crew commander with a call name Astra told journalists.

"The target’s coordinates came from artillery reconnaissance and drones. Then we took a firing position and hit the enemy manpower," he said.

According to Astra, after the strike, the crews took another firing position. "The striking range is a football field. <…> The most important thing for us is mobility. We must arrive quickly, take a position, set a target, strike it and leave," he said.