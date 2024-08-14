Russia, UAE talk interaction in BRICS — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia's special presidential representative for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and UAE Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber discussed interaction in BRICS, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website following the meeting.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed topical issues of further development of traditionally friendly bilateral relations, including maintaining an intense political dialogue and building up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian areas. The parties also touched upon the Russian-Emirati cooperation within BRICS," the statement reads.

The meeting was held at the request of the UAE ambassador.