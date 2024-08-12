Ukrainian shelling leaves 17 dead, over 230 injured in Russia over past week — envoy

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. More than 230 residents of Russian settlements were injured over the past week as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, and 17 more were killed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"A total of 235 people were injured during the week along the line of engagement; 17 more were killed. Of these, according to the Health Ministry, 98 people suffered injuries in the Kursk Region. More than 70 people were wounded in the Belgorod Region. <...> The enemy used artillery, drones and other weapons. <...> In the Donetsk People's Republic, more than 40 people [were injured] in the past week," he told Radio Sputnik.

Miroshnik noted that the figure "is not final" because not all the bodies of the dead could be found in the region due to the massive attack on the Kursk Region.

The envoy also emphasized that as Russian servicemen advance on different areas of the front in the special military operation zone and the Ukrainian armed forces pull back, the enemy suffers setbacks and shells civilians.