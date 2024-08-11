Moscow's response to Ukrainian forces strikes on Russian regions will not take long — MFA

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow's tough response to the latest strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian regions will not take long, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.

"We strongly condemn these barbaric terrorist acts aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure, killing and intimidating civilians," the diplomat said commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' missile strike on Kursk and drone attacks on a number of other regions.

"We have no doubt that the organizers and perpetrators of these crimes, including their foreign curators, will be held accountable for them. Russia's tough response will not take long," she said.

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature.

"Once again we call on international organizations to condemn the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian militants. Although we are sure that the response will be a shamefaced silence from the relevant structures," the diplomat noted.