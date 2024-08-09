No injuries as four Ukrainian drones hit high-rise building in Russia’s Shebekino

BELGOROD, August 9. /TASS/. No one was injured after four Ukrainian drones hit a residential building in Shebekino in the borderline Russian region of Belgorod, setting fire to several apartments, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Four Ukrainian drones hit a residential block in Shebekino. According to paramedics, no one has sought medical assistance even as a fire engulfed several apartments," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Emergencies Ministry staff are currently working to extinguish the fire, Gladkov said. The information about the aftermath is being updated.