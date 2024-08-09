Ukrainian troops equipping new positions near Seversk in DPR, says military expert

LUGANSK, August 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are building new fortifications near Seversk and bringing reserves close to Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"Ukrainian militants are strengthening old and erecting new fortifications northwest and southwest of the community of Seversk. Also, additional forces and capabilities of Ukrainian armed formations have been sent to areas near the settlements of Yampol, Dronovka, Pereyezdnoye, Vasyukovka and Minkovka," the expert said.

All the enemy’s measures are presumably intended to prevent the encirclement of the Ukrainian combat group stationed west of Kremennaya and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic and in Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said.