Number of those injured in last night’s drone attack on Russia’s Lipetsk Region rises to 9

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on central Russia’s Lipetsk Region has climbed to nine, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

Earlier reports said six people had been injured.

"Currently, there are nine people on the list of those injured. They are being given necessary assistance," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Local residents who have been evacuated from the Lipetsk municipality to temporary accommodations can return home as the situation has stabilized, the regional government said.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said as many as 75 fixed-wing drones had been intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions last night, including 19 drones in the skies over the Lipetsk Region.