US ignores its hostile approach to Russia on strategic security issue — ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The Washington administration is trying to instruct Moscow on the issue of strategic security, forgetting its deeply hostile policy towards Russia, Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"Today we heard yet another insinuation about Russia's allegedly irresponsible behavior in the nuclear sphere. With a persistence that deserves better, they are once again trying to teach our country, as well as China, how to behave 'correctly'. Otherwise, they threaten the beginning of a new 'nuclear age' in which the United States will not limit the growth of its own nuclear arsenal," the ambassador said.

"Such statements do not help to improve the situation in the sphere of strategic security," Antonov emphasized. "The Americans are trying to put Washington's deeply hostile policy toward our country and cross the Russian people out of the equation. They continue to 'pump' the Kiev regime with more and more weapons, including fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons. They are also silencing the inconvenient truth about the US attacks on the entire architecture of international arms control for more than two decades," he pointed out.

"Our country will continue to be guided solely by national interests, without which it is impossible to build a US-Russia dialogue on arms control. The United States has only itself to blame for the 'lack of progress’," the ambassador underscored.