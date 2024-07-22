Moscow slams as inadmissible France’s refusal to accredit Russian journalists for Olympics

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. France is breaching its obligations by denying accreditation to some Russian journalists to work at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Moscow is waiting for a reaction from human rights organizations regarding this issue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We consider such decisions as unacceptable," Peskov said speaking at a news briefing. "We believe that they infringe on media freedom and they infringe on it not indirectly but directly."

"And they [the decisions] definitely violate all the commitments that France has both to the OSCE [the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] and to other [international] organizations," he continued.

"Of course, we would like to see a reaction to such decisions from the relevant human rights organizations that deal with ensuring all the foundations and rules of the freedom of the media," Peskov noted.

He stressed that Paris had politicized the issue of accrediting Russian journalists, and Moscow assesses such steps as "extremely negative."

On July 21, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview to Le Journal du Dimanche, that the French government refused issuing accreditations to a number of Russian journalists, who applied to work at the 2024 Summer Olympics, ‘out of precaution.’

According to Darmanin, the French special services studied over 960,000 applications filed from all over the world, and rejected 4,340 of them. It included volunteers, journalists and members of sporting delegations, he said.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11. Given the high risk of potential threats at the opening ceremony, which will take place along the Seine embankment and the Trocadero Square, a decision was made to reduce the number of spectators from 600,000 to 326,000. Before the Games kick off, special QR codes will be issued for everyone on the movement near the Olympic facilities and Paris embankments.

IOC’s regulations against Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings.

The IOC, however, ruled that Russian athletes, cleared to participate in the upcoming Olympics, would not have to sign anything denouncing their country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

The Swiss-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension.

The suspension means that the ROC cannot act as a national Olympic committee or receive financing from the Olympic movement. The IOC however reserved the right to clear Russian athletes to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 as neutrals. Later, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Russian athletes should have no affiliation with the ROC if they want to compete at the Olympic Games.