LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. The latest expansion of the UK sanctions lists against Russia shows that its new government has no new ideas in the direction of Ukrainian foreign policy, the Russian Embassy in London said commenting on the sanctions imposed on Thursday against 11 tankers allegedly transporting Russian oil despite the G7 price cap.

"The latest package of unilateral anti-Russian restrictions, this time timed to coincide with an event in a superficial format known as the European Political Community [summit], eloquently shows the new Labor government's lack of fresh ideas on the priority, by its own admission, Ukrainian track of its foreign policy," the embassy told TASS.

"Instead of looking for constructive ways out of the crisis, largely provoked by the cabinet of [ex-Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, the current authorities are following their predecessors in the sanctions rut. Even the idea of fighting some ephemeral Russian ‘shadow fleet’ has already been introduced by the conservatives (although it is certainly not their invention). Thus, changes that the new ruling party talks about so often are yet to be seen," the embassy said.

Russian diplomats also believe that the team of the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer "realizes the senselessness" of the actions taken.