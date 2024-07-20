Russia's global South partners understand goals of special military operation — Ambassador

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Russian partners from the countries of the global South understand the goals and objectives of the special military operation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an article for the international Schiller Institute.

"Based on the experience of our country in promoting the people’s liberation movements in the 1960s, nations of the world majority demonstrate their strong commitment to the struggle aimed at establishing an equal and mutually respectful dialogue," he said.

"A vivid example of this is a disagreement of our partners representing the countries of the Global South and East with Western interpretations of the situation in Ukraine and their understanding of the goals and objectives of a special military operation," the ambassador added.