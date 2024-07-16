Top Russian, Hungarian diplomats discuss crisis in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine was the focus of a meeting between the Russian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Peter Szijjiarto at the United Nations headquarters, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on current international problems, including the situation around Ukraine. They stressed the inadmissibility of the violation of the rights of national minorities living in that country by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides highly assessed the level of Russian-Hungarian political dialogue, discussed the progress in the implementation of agreements that were reached at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on July 5.

"The ministers stressed that, despite the extremely difficult international situation, bilateral cooperation continues developing. They reiterated the importance of the implementation of large-scale joint economic projects, including in the sphere of energy," the ministry added.